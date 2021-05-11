Brokerages Expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.45 Million

Analysts expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to announce sales of $26.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.60 million. Kamada reported sales of $33.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year sales of $101.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $98.00 million to $104.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $90.47 million, with estimates ranging from $81.35 million to $99.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kamada.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.17 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMDA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Kamada by 56.2% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kamada by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 24,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.86. 1,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,628. Kamada has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The firm has a market cap of $260.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.60.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

Featured Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kamada (KMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.