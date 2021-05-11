Brokerages Expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Juniper Networks posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In related news, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,206,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $1,502,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,036 shares of company stock worth $3,005,091 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 26,313 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 117,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $637,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

