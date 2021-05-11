Brokerages Expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.76 Million

Equities analysts expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) to report sales of $18.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.50 million and the highest is $19.02 million. Asure Software posted sales of $18.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year sales of $69.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.50 million to $70.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $74.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Asure Software.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Asure Software had a net margin of 46.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%.

ASUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, March 12th.

NASDAQ ASUR traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.80. 131,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.40 million, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after buying an additional 39,718 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 184,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 85,610 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new position in Asure Software in the 4th quarter worth $1,183,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 524.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 54,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asure Software (ASUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.