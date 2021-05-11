Brokerages Anticipate TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TEGNA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.26. TEGNA posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 225%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NYSE:TGNA traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $19.03. The stock had a trading volume of 20,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,120. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $21.51. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

