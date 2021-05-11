Brokerages Anticipate Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.55 Million

Equities analysts expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to post $66.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.10 million. Ping Identity reported sales of $58.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year sales of $264.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $260.01 million to $272.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $297.72 million, with estimates ranging from $284.19 million to $312.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $63.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.77 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PING. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.06.

In other Ping Identity news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,588 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $55,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,588 shares of company stock worth $282,130. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PING. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth about $80,682,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,963,000 after acquiring an additional 510,111 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth about $9,441,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 5,023.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 387,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,095,000 after acquiring an additional 379,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth about $7,998,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ping Identity has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average is $26.47.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

