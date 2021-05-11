Brokerages Anticipate NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.56 Million

Analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to report sales of $52.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.50 million and the lowest is $51.94 million. NexPoint Residential Trust posted sales of $50.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year sales of $212.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $208.73 million to $215.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $227.10 million, with estimates ranging from $218.98 million to $234.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $50.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.