Brokerages Anticipate MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. MGIC Investment posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MGIC Investment.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%.

MTG has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.22.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,949,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

In other news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

