Brokerages Anticipate Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to post sales of $107.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $107.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $108.50 million. Lawson Products reported sales of $72.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year sales of $431.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $428.90 million to $434.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $460.59 million, with estimates ranging from $458.40 million to $462.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.47%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of LAWS traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $53.93. 15 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.93 million, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.71. Lawson Products has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $60.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,187,000 after buying an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 51,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

