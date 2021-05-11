Brokerages Anticipate Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will report $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.16. Kelly Services posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

In other Kelly Services news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $154,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,989.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $524,440.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,937.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $700,051 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

KELYA stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.55.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

