Brokerages Anticipate iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.19). iQIYI reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover iQIYI.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. HSBC downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. iQIYI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 176,795 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 18,153 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in iQIYI by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,119,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth about $70,264,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,104,000. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $13.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.31. iQIYI has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.06.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

