Brokerages Anticipate Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to Post $0.59 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.57. Fortive posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.21.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $124,173.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,544,390.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $961,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,886 shares of company stock worth $1,266,989. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 96,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in Fortive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 44,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Fortive by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 67,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 31,303 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Fortive by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Fortive by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 800,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,725,000 after buying an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV opened at $71.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 1 year low of $52.46 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

