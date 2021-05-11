Brokerages Anticipate eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Equities research analysts expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). eHealth reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $5.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist decreased their target price on eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.23.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $63.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $137.49.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. National Investment Services of America LLC grew its position in shares of eHealth by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of eHealth by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of eHealth by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eHealth by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

