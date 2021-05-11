British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Upgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded British Land from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of British Land from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of British Land stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 45,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,306. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47. British Land has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.67.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

