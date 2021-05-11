British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BTLCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of British Land from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

BTLCY traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.65. 45,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,306. British Land has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $7.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.51.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

