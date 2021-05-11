BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 370 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $622.75.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total transaction of $2,993,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,551,916.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,635 shares of company stock worth $12,837,559. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $554.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $576.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $538.31. The company has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.56 and a 52-week high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

