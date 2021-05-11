Brickell Biotech (BBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 990.67% and a negative return on equity of 187.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, analysts expect Brickell Biotech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

Shares of Brickell Biotech stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. Brickell Biotech has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96.

BBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brickell Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Brickell Biotech news, CEO Robert Busard Brown bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,609.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.