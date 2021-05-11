Bray Capital Advisors Purchases 826 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.02. The stock had a trading volume of 305,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,754,763. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.17. The company has a market capitalization of $198.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $164.57 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total transaction of $1,104,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $14,844,019.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.23, for a total value of $929,789.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,016,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,335 shares of company stock worth $39,205,206 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

