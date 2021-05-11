Bray Capital Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Booking were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $28.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,234.67. 12,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.17, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,386.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2,176.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,303.25 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

