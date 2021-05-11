Bray Capital Advisors Has $10.30 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.11. 490,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,738,783. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.78.

