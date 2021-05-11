Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Buys 470 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.2% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $75,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,314,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 175 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,135.79.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,190.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,280.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,203.50. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,330.00 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

