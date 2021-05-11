Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

BAK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Braskem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Braskem stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,236. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47. Braskem has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Braskem had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 962.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Braskem will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAK. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,281,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Braskem by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

