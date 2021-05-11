BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on BP in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BP from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. BP has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $89.98 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $36.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.84 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BP will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BP. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of BP by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 419,115 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 81,620 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co increased its stake in BP by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 117,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in BP by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.