BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $16.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. BP Midstream Partners traded as high as $14.04 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 1054 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. BP Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,781,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after buying an additional 332,657 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,308,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 148,463 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 169,294 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 230,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a current ratio of 15.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 133.81%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.93 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 87.97%.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BPMP)

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

