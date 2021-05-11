BP (BP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

BP (NYSE: BP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/30/2021 – BP had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/28/2021 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

4/22/2021 – BP was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/20/2021 – BP is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – BP was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/1/2021 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – BP was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

3/23/2021 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – BP was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

BP opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $28.57.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $36.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.84 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BP by 269.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in BP during the first quarter worth $30,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in BP during the first quarter worth $210,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BP during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BP by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 503,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 28,186 shares during the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

