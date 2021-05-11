BoutsPro (BOUTS) Price Up 10% This Week

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. BoutsPro has a market cap of $931,464.62 and $133,436.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoutsPro coin can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BoutsPro has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BoutsPro

BoutsPro is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

