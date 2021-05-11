Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $120.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Boston Properties traded as high as $110.53 and last traded at $110.03, with a volume of 6203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.16.

BXP has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.73.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 730.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.81 and a 200-day moving average of $97.19.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

About Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

