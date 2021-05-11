BOScoin Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOScoin has a total market cap of $2.09 million and $1,609.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001482 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000148 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000146 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

