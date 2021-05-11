Boralex Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boralex in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$193.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$194.00 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BLX. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CSFB boosted their price target on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Boralex to C$52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.00.

TSE BLX opened at C$36.05 on Monday. Boralex has a one year low of C$26.75 and a one year high of C$56.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$40.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

In other news, Director Yves Rheault sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total transaction of C$57,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$69,865.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Boralex’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.