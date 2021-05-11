Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,340 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises about 1.8% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $15,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $363,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 209,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 51,556 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAH. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.29.

NYSE:BAH opened at $83.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $68.34 and a one year high of $100.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

