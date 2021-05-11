Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Booking by 22.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Booking by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 20,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,655,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $1,768,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $37.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,225.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,182. The company has a market cap of $91.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.17, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,303.25 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,386.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,176.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.