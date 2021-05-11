Booking (BKNG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Booking (NASDAQ: BKNG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/7/2021 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2021 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $2,740.00 to $2,675.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Booking had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.
- 4/22/2021 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – Booking was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2,800.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2,300.00.
- 4/13/2021 – Booking was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2,800.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2,300.00.
- 3/31/2021 – Booking is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/30/2021 – Booking is now covered by analysts at Gordon Haskett. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/29/2021 – Booking was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/22/2021 – Booking was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2,950.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,263.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.91 billion, a PE ratio of 68.17, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,303.25 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,386.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,176.56.
Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.
Featured Story: Trading Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Booking Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.