Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.65.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC reaffirmed a “na” rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

TSE BNE traded down C$0.10 on Tuesday, reaching C$4.50. The company had a trading volume of 60,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,007. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.74. The stock has a market cap of C$150.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.52. Bonterra Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.98 and a 52 week high of C$4.68.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$31.76 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

