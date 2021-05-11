Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%.

WIFI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.98. The company had a trading volume of 19,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Boingo Wireless has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $625.62 million, a P/E ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95.

WIFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair cut shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

In other Boingo Wireless news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,385.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

