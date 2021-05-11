BMO Capital Markets Lowers Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

CCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Clear Channel Outdoor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.33.

NYSE CCO opened at $2.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.60. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.63.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $541.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.64 million. Equities analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

