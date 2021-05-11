BMO Capital Markets Boosts Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Price Target to $399.00

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $377.00 to $399.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CACC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Credit Acceptance from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $374.60.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $425.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.94. The company has a current ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.22. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $266.74 and a 12 month high of $539.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 25.91%. Analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 36.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 15.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $174,937,000 after purchasing an additional 29,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

