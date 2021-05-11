Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.53 EPS

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.53, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

BRG traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 206.28, a quick ratio of 206.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $12.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.27%.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $51,237.20. Following the sale, the executive now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,989 shares of company stock worth $129,098 and sold 24,574 shares worth $285,244. 23.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRG. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

