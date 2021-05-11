BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Sets New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $68.43 and last traded at $65.58, with a volume of 744 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.81.

Specifically, Director Carol B. Yancey acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.88 per share, with a total value of $55,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,880. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on BlueLinx in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average of $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $640.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 2.19.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19. BlueLinx had a negative return on equity of 583.03% and a net margin of 1.79%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 18.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 10,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

About BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

