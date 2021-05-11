Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%.

Shares of BVHBB remained flat at $$17.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.45. Bluegreen Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $346.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.45.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, and Charleston. The company also provides mortgage, VOI title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

