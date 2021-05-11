Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Trading 2.3% Higher This Week

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market capitalization of $8.97 million and $359,888.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00085925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00018935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00060117 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00064068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00107612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.61 or 0.00791953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,263.32 or 0.09271002 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Profile

BCDT is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 37,935,044 coins. The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Blockchain Certified Data Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

