BLink (BLINK) Trading Down 28% Over Last 7 Days

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 11th. BLink has a total market cap of $15.80 million and $122,818.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0857 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BLink has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00084201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00019324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00060459 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00065994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00107821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $443.44 or 0.00792463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001762 BTC.

About BLink

BLink (CRYPTO:BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,235 coins. BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org . The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

BLink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

