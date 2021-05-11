Blank Wallet Trading Down 9.2% This Week (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $23.59 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00002578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $412.49 or 0.00739768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00066633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.13 or 0.00245933 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.15 or 0.01144475 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00030101 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.40 or 0.00723468 BTC.

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,406,687 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

