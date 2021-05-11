Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of BCX opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $10.22.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile
