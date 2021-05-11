Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of BCX opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $10.22.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.