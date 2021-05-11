BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on June 1st

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of BNY opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.