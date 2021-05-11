BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on June 1st

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of BNY opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $16.50.
About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
