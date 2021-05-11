BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (MYD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

MYD stock opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.