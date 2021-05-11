BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (HYT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on May 28th

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
HYT opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $12.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47.
About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund
