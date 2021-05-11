BitMax Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13.93 Million (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One BitMax Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitMax Token has traded up 35.9% against the dollar. BitMax Token has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00085114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00018963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00060595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00063984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00107581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $451.18 or 0.00799452 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,351.64 or 0.09482608 BTC.

BitMax Token Profile

BitMax Token (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Coin Trading

