Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $119,114.07 and approximately $1,121.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000153 BTC.

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

