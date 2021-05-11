Bitcoin Incognito Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $119,114.07 and approximately $1,121.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

