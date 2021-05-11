Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Price Hits $36.77 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market capitalization of $682.84 million and approximately $8.06 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for approximately $36.77 or 0.00065635 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,014.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,444.91 or 0.02579517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $382.50 or 0.00682848 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001897 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003280 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

