Bitblocks Hits Market Cap of $1.20 Million (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 11th. During the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Bitblocks has a market cap of $1.20 million and $1,878.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitblocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,568.62 or 1.01091949 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00046464 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00011123 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.47 or 0.00234949 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001842 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks (BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 268,532,642 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Bitblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

